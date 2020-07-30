Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.82. 117,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.13. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.27 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.04.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.