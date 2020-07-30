Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 4,799 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,720. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $125.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.