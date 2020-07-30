Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 69,582 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,582 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.85. 32,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,428. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.