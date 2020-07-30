Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.45.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.65. 167,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,981. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

