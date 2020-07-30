Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.48.

PFE traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,161,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,986,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $217.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

