Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 13,063 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $20,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,730,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.75. 94,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,322,513. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

