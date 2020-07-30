Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 5,609 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $27,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after buying an additional 327,884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,338,000 after buying an additional 302,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,267,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.58. The stock had a trading volume of 89,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.36 and a 200 day moving average of $176.12. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

