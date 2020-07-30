Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Price Target Cut to C$0.15 by Analysts at Raymond James

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.15 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 40.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Stuart Olson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SOX traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 712,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,174. The company has a market cap of $9.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. Stuart Olson has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 713.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.27.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$224.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stuart Olson will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stuart Olson

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

