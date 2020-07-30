Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX)’s share price traded down 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, 154,105 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 72,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Stuart Olson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.75 target price on shares of Stuart Olson in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 713.00. The company has a market cap of $9.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$224.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stuart Olson Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

