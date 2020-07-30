SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on SUMCO CORP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SUMCO CORP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of SUOPY stock remained flat at $$32.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.78. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $663.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.45 million. SUMCO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 9.81%. Analysts forecast that SUMCO CORP/ADR will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

