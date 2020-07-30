Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $26.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 17333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BofA Securities raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 64,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $1,237,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,329.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Andrew purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,650 shares of company stock worth $128,479 and have sold 6,286,113 shares worth $99,315,536.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,726,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,013,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 669.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after buying an additional 2,040,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 126.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 118.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 640,692 shares during the period.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12).

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.