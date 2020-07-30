SVB Leerink Raises NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $45.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of NeoGenomics to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. 30,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -755.43 and a beta of 0.76.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 108.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $12,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

