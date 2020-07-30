SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SYSCO by 19,643.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $404,942,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 214,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.42. 148,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,929. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

