T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.84. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $111.58.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

