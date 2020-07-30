Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) is Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s 3rd Largest Position

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153,668 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for approximately 3.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $59,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,863,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,379,407,000 after buying an additional 17,654,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,593,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15,994.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,539,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,991 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,459,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,790,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,929 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,280,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,507 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 463,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,257,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $415.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $83.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

