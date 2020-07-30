Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 2.4% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Target worth $41,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Target by 1.8% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 60,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 205.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,524 shares of company stock worth $16,783,219. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.78. 2,492,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Target’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.