Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48,084 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Target were worth $34,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 689.5% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,524 shares of company stock worth $16,783,219. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.08.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

