Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Investec lowered Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

TATYY traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.10. 678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

