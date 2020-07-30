Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on the homebuilder’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 150 ($1.85).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 163 ($2.01) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 146 ($1.80) to GBX 154 ($1.90) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 157 ($1.93) to GBX 159 ($1.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.15) price target (up previously from GBX 170 ($2.09)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 171.14 ($2.11).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded down GBX 10.75 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 122.20 ($1.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,255,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.39 ($2.10). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 145.98.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Chris Carney bought 93 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £161.40 ($198.62) per share, with a total value of £15,010.20 ($18,471.82). Also, insider Jennie Daly bought 98 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £151.90 ($186.93) per share, with a total value of £14,886.20 ($18,319.22). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 295 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,616.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

