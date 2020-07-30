TD Securities Raises Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $8.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Celestica from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Celestica from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of CLS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 4.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 28.3% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 169.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 43.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

