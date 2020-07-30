Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $205.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TDOC. Barclays raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.56.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $12.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.24. 121,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -171.77 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $237.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $158,885.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $96,036.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,561.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,860 shares of company stock valued at $35,572,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

