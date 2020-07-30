Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

VIV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Telefonica Brasil stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 95,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. Telefonica Brasil has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Telefonica Brasil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Telefonica Brasil by 2,246.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 458,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefonica Brasil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 107,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

