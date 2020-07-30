Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02 to $0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million to $110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.71 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.09.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.62. 65,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.92% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 635,705 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $19,929,351.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 89,300 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,612,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,900,094 shares of company stock valued at $57,438,622. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.