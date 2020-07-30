Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) will post $2.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.37 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $13.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $14.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.64. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Tenneco from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $462.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.