Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TTEK traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

