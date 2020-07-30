Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Bought by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 118.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL stock traded up $13.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $575.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,531. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.83 and a quick ratio of 13.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.98. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $295.05 and a fifty-two week high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $520.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,910,552. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

