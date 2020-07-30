TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TFI International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of TFII traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,418. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.24. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

