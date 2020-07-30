TheStreet Downgrades Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) to D+

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coastal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

NYSE CCB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,533. Coastal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

