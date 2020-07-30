Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Bought by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of Tidewater worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tidewater alerts:

TDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:TDW traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,937. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.