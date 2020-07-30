Tidex Token (TDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.31 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tidex Token has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $5,192.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.92 or 0.01932933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00179228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00067126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00106961 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

