Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.62.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. 149,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $33,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

