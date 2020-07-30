Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.61%. Tower Semiconductor updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 96,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,575. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

