Traders Purchase Large Volume of Spectrum Brands Call Options (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,285 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,526% compared to the average daily volume of 87 call options.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $64.72.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.48 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 338.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.