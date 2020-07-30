Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 1,717 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,630 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,772,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,090,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $69.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

