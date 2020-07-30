Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 1,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.25. 35,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Newmark Group Inc has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $13.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

