Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

IWS stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.21. 7,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,913. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

