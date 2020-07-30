Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 32 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.5% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 118,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $212,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 30,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $325.02. 77,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.59. The company has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $331.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.46.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

