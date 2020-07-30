Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 5,167 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.80. 807,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,613. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

