Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 7,411 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 124.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 1.2% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,961,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 216,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,066,000 after purchasing an additional 27,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.99. The stock had a trading volume of 38,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,502. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.72.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.