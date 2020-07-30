Tranquility Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VBK traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.68. The stock had a trading volume of 102,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,593. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.90 and its 200 day moving average is $185.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $212.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

