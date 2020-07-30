Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.25. 538,629 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

