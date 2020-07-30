Tranquility Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Iqvia makes up approximately 1.6% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Iqvia by 90.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Iqvia during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iqvia during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

Shares of IQV traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.27. 617,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,684. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,984,574 shares of company stock worth $474,768,645. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

