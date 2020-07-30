Tranquility Partners LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 179.4% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,789.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 116,865 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 447.0% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,512. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

