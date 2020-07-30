Tranquility Partners LLC Has $605,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,450,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,303,000 after buying an additional 161,690 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 386,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,082,000 after buying an additional 178,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,687,000 after buying an additional 85,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 175,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $132.12. The company had a trading volume of 100,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,022. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $156.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.76.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.