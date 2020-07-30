Tranquility Partners LLC Has $729,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 147.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 89.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,460,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,223.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 78,134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $111.05. 306,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,520. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average of $109.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

