Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 634.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 134,293 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,929,000 after buying an additional 25,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 271,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day moving average is $151.30. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

