Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23,777.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 699,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 696,687 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,637.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,553,000 after acquiring an additional 595,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after acquiring an additional 57,169 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,868.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 56,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,881,000.

NYSEARCA IYH traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.73. 4,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,160. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $231.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.36.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

