Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New $520,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,272,000 after purchasing an additional 90,343 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 878,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,028,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $106,888,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.93 and its 200-day moving average is $194.77. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.