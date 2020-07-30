Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,803,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 271,570 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,390,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 145,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1,250.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 142,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.19. 66,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,976. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $59.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.