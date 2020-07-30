Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 221 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 77.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 43.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 90.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,270. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.75.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CDW will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra dropped their target price on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

